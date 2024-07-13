PFG Advisors Purchases 1,106 Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,855,000 after acquiring an additional 237,463 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,103,000 after buying an additional 543,450 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 737,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 422,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,553,000 after acquiring an additional 99,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,666.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 40,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,625.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Press bought 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.44 per share, with a total value of $84,666.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. 659,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,782. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $64.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $447.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

