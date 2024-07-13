PFG Advisors Purchases 2,008 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,376.3% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,568. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.70.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

