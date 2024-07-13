PFG Advisors Purchases 4,369 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 382.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.69. 82,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,813. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.73.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1563 per share. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

