PFG Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $113.15. The company had a trading volume of 551,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.31 and a 200-day moving average of $109.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

