PFG Advisors Sells 11,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 40,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.