PFG Advisors Sells 11,812 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,812 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPH traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.56. 40,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average is $30.46. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.00 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

