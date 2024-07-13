PFG Advisors Sells 387 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

PFG Advisors trimmed its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. 365,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,324. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.