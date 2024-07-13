Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,049,400 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 1,374,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Pgs Asa Price Performance

OTCMKTS PGEJF remained flat at $0.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $0.92.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including data acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies, as well as carbon storage and offshore wind markets.

