Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 63.8% from the June 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of PHAR stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736. Pharming Group has a 1 year low of $6.97 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $589.93 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

