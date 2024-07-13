Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Lowered to $136.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus restated a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.86.

NYSE:PSX opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.02. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $98.65 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

