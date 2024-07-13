PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.22

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.38. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 96,991 shares.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.00 to $4.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 109.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 169,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24,378 shares in the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

