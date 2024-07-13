Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 746.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Up 0.4 %

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 345,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Pilgrim’s Pride has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. The company offers fresh products, including refrigerated whole or cut-up chicken, selected chicken parts that are either marinated or non-marinated, primary pork cuts, added value pork, and pork ribs; and prepared products, which include fully cooked, ready-to-cook and individually frozen chicken parts, strips, nuggets and patties, processed sausages, bacon, smoked meat, gammon joints, pre-packed meats, sandwich and deli counter meats and meat balls.

