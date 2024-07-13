Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 7.1% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,827 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

