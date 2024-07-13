Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of EJAN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,213. The company has a market cap of $155.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.99. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

