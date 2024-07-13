Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $563.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,253,595. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $566.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

