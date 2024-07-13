Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $98.39. 6,329,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,291,501. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

