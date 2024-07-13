Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPF Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 293,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,430,000 after purchasing an additional 51,773 shares during the period. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 17,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,824,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,455. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.