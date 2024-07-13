Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$0.97 on Friday. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.94 and a 52-week high of C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$346.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$47.67 million for the quarter. Pine Cliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post 0.0099907 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.10 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Report on PNE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pine Cliff Energy

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Senior Officer Terry Lee Mcneill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.06, for a total value of C$84,800.00. Insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.