Piper Sandler Boosts Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target to $14.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

XPOF opened at $16.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.67 million, a P/E ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.23. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $24.00.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $29,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Xponential Fitness by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 276.0% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 882,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 647,743 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 74.3% during the first quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 106,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 148,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

