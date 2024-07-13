PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Short Interest Update

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 510,200 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PlayAGS Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 65.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 214.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 827,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 563,843 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 262,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $449.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.92 and a beta of 2.45. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.18 million. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

PlayAGS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.