Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance
PLMIW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69.
About Plum Acquisition Corp. I
