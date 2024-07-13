Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 407.7% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMIW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.69.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. I

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

