Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of PCGH opened at GBX 383 ($4.91) on Friday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 294 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 384 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of £464.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,255.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.82.
About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare
