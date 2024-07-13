Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.20

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare (LON:PCGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Polar Capital Glb Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PCGH opened at GBX 383 ($4.91) on Friday. Polar Capital Glb Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 294 ($3.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 384 ($4.92). The firm has a market cap of £464.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,255.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 361.82.

About Polar Capital Glb Healthcare

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

