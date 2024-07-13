Polar Capital Technology Trust (LON:PCT) Sets New 1-Year High at $615.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc (LON:PCT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 615 ($7.88) and last traded at GBX 3,435 ($44.00), with a volume of 373158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,425 ($43.87).

Polar Capital Technology Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,186.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,947.07. The firm has a market cap of £4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 851.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Polar Capital Technology Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

