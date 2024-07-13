Pollux Coin (POX) One Day Volume Reaches $212,650.22

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000515 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.96 million and $212,650.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin’s launch date was June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,541,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,634,334 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,541,060.45 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.30501306 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $208,548.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.