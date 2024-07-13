Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Pono Capital Two Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,758. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Pono Capital Two has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $36.52.

Insider Activity at Pono Capital Two

In other news, major shareholder Co. Ltd. Zuu acquired 6,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $81,861.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,467,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,072,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 11,902 shares of company stock valued at $154,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pono Capital Two

About Pono Capital Two

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pono Capital Two stock. Clear Street LLC grew its position in Pono Capital Two, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PTWO Free Report ) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Pono Capital Two worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pono Capital Two, Inc was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

