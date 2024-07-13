Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 85,107 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 266,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Power Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$39.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Power Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.