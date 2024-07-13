PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP) Short Interest Update

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWUP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.25. 345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14. PowerUp Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70.

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

