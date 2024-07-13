Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 316.2% in June

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 316.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSC traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $49.97. 37,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,360. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,201,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,405 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,489,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.