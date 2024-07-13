ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ UCYB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.96. 493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.57.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3057 per share. This is a boost from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

