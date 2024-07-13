ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Down 3.9%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.53 and last traded at $156.70. Approximately 258,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 393,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.04.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.90.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $3,274,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $4,089,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

