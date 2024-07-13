PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) to Issue $0.17 Dividend

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1725 per share on Friday, August 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PIFFY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.28.
PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.