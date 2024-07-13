Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.68

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.56. Pure Cycle shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 253,113 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $8,325,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,765,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 388,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,058,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

