Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.93 and last traded at $65.25. Approximately 1,160,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,199,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.75, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.80.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $911,941.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,671. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyperion Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,936,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

