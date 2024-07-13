Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £951,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.

