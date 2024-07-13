Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Issued By HC Wainwright

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVXFree Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HilleVax in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.72). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.13).

HLVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs lowered HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of HLVX stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. HilleVax has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.92 and a current ratio of 10.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,009,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,846,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 4th quarter worth $433,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HilleVax news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 764,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 in the last ninety days. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

