Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Issued By Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.42 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COOP. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $85.08 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $85.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $8,247,360. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

