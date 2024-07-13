Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Short Interest Up 61.6% in June

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 61.6% from the June 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Qilian International Holding Group Trading Up 29.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 86,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,230. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.
Qilian International Holding Group Company Profile
