Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a 12 month low of $128.98 and a 12 month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.67 million. Qualys had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 47.28%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $179,736.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,286 shares in the company, valued at $8,011,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,165 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,095,000 after buying an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after buying an additional 169,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 275,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

