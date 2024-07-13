Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 138,571 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 207.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,571 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Global worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 217.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 1,265,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,201,105. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.32. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $520,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,615.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

