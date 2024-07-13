Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 42,342 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 121.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 82,840 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after buying an additional 369,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 2,241,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,604. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

