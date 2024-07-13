Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 82,704 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 207.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,704 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE:EQNR traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.18. 2,187,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.