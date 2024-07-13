Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 28,531 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. 2,597,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,989. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,957,290.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MGM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

