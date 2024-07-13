Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock worth $5,163,946. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.28 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

