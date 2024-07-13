Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 151.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,437 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PRCT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 698,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,396. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,478 shares of company stock worth $5,515,482. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

