Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 19,033 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $130,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $86,817.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,794.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,787. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMBA stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,729. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.59. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $52.92.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 78.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ambarella from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

