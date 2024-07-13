Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 43,133 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 400.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,133 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Relx by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Relx by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth $21,983,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $16,120,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 366,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Relx stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. 643,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Relx Plc has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.91.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

