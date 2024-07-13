Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 6,236 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 44,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,340. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $219.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,159,670.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.