Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 52,082 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 52,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,764,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,818,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.07. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

