Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 235.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IART. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 191,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,834,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig acquired 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 487,922 shares in the company, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,500. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.72. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $22.36 and a 52 week high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.96 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Integra LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

