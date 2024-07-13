Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,669,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,657,000 after purchasing an additional 684,864 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,319,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,545,000 after buying an additional 1,651,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,198,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397,232 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,713,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,349,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.12.

Warner Music Group Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $30.91. 4,118,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,206. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.

About Warner Music Group

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

