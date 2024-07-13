Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,034 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Bank of America increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 383,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,041. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $149.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.23.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.